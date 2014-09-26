The exit ramp from I-10 East to I-49 is closed due to an accident.
BELCHER, La. (AP) - Archaeologists have unearthed a large, prehistoric Indian canoe along the Red River in north Louisiana.
Congratulations to the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway-- David Laborde of Lafayette.
One man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Evangeline Parish.
UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-10 West at mile marker 134 (Ramah).
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The FBI says a North Carolina teenager who went missing more than a year ago has been found alive in Georgia, and a 31-year-old man faces charges.
In the wake of a cold front that has now pushed out into the Gulf of Mexico drier air is filtering into Acadiana setting up for a couple refreshing nights as overnight lows Monday and Tuesday north of the interstate will drop into the mid to upper 60s!
Effective immediately, the following road closures and high water notifications are in place due to heavy rains and high tides.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Two Louisiana State University researchers are getting nearly $1 million for a two-year study of how stress affects honeybee health.
A local charity held its inaugural event in Eunice today, which placed service dogs in the arms of military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Two people are in a hospital after being shot during a party Saturday night.
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) - With the Trump administration's withdrawal from the Paris climate accords, national policy on climate change will emerge from U.S. cities working to reduce emissions and become more resilient to rising sea levels, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said at the annual U.S. Conferences of Mayors meeting in Miami Beach.
A driver was arrested on multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, after one of his passengers died in a car accident.
UPDATE: A motorcyclist who was involved in an accident earlier today has succumbed to his injuries.
Omaha, NE - LSU defeated Oregon State 6-1 to advance to the College World Series Final. The Tigers will play a best of 3 series with either TCU or Florida starting Monday.
NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is responding to an oil discharge from an Orphan well in Grand Bayou and area of Magnolia, Louisiana, Saturday.
A cold front will slowly inch down over Acadiana on Sunday helping to spark off more scattered showers and storms during the afternoon, especially along the coast.
This past week, Comeaux High Speech and Debate competed at the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Birmingham, AL.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Cities and towns that use cameras to catch speeders will soon have to post signs notifying drivers about the monitoring.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Another victim of the mass shooting that critically injured a congressman is out of the hospital.
If you're going stir crazy with all this rain, grab your umbrella and head out to the Summer 2017 Teche Ridge Farmers and Artisans Market at Teche Ridge Central Park.
Funeral services for Belton Richard will be held Monday, June 26, 2017, at 1:00 p.m at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Lafayette.
UL students will be paying more to go to college this fall.
Happy Mother's Day to all the mom out there including the mothers of our KATC staff.
Photos from our viewers of the impact of the storm of May 3, 2017 across Acadiana
Photos of all the fun at Festival International de Louisiane in Downtown Lafayette.
Festival International 2017- Thursday
Festival International 2017 - Friday
In Cecilia, it's the inaugural etiquette workshop hosted by the Junior Knights.
Camp bow wow in Lafayette is opening its doors for a second time--showing off some new renovations.
Omaha, NE - LSU defeated Oregon State 6-1 to advance to the College World Series Final. The Tigers will play a best of 3 series with either TCU or Florida starting Monday.
Omaha - LSU pulled out a 3-1 victory in a must win game against Oregon State at the NCAA Baseball College World Series on Friday. The Tigers will take on The Beavers again Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
The permit authorizes the pipeline through a community already surrounded by crude facilities.
The court found F.A.S. Environmental's permit "was issued in violation of lawful procedure."
On Sunday one person will win the St. Jude Dream Home, but also on Sunday, a young man from New Iberia and his family will still be in Memphis at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The Iberia Christian Ministerial Federation is hosting a free summer event to people in New Iberia.
