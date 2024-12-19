Local teen creates non-profit to empower young artists in Acadiana

ERATH, KATC — In Vermilion Parish, young artists are finding a platform to share their talents with the world, thanks to a non-profit organization created by 16-year-old Everett Etie. The KiDesign, founded by Etie, has become a vital outlet for students to showcase and sell their artwork, providing both exposure and encouragement for the next generation of artists.

“Come on, let’s go see some of the art right here, this awesome art,” Etie said, pointing out pieces created by young local artists. “Here’s some of the art you can buy right now.”

For many of the students, art is not only a way to express themselves but also a source of personal healing.

“Well, art is very therapeutic for me,” said Anabelle Roy, a junior at Erath High School. “It helps me get out of my head and into my art.”

While the students’ styles vary widely, each finds joy and satisfaction in the creative process.

“I do abstract, multiple different — I really don’t have an art style,” explained Noah Jules, a 5th grader from LeBlanc Elementary.

“I like to make art that people can use… banners, cards. I think that’s super fun,” added Isabella Hargrave, a freshman at Kaplan High School.

Yet, despite their talent, many young artists face a common challenge: finding a way to share their work with the world. That’s where Etie’s vision for KiDesigns comes in.

“I’ve always been an art lover,” said Etie, who noticed a lack of opportunities for young artists to showcase and sell their work in the Acadiana region. “I didn’t find that the Acadiana region had the best platform for young artists to really promote their art and sell it. So, I wanted to do something about it.”

Since its inception, KiDesigns has become a vital resource for young artists of all ages, from 5th graders like Noah Jules to high school juniors like Anabelle Roy.

“It makes me feel good to see how good it came out,” Jules said of seeing his artwork on display.

For Hargrave, KiDesigns has encouraged her to continue pursuing her artistic passions.

“I think it encourages students to keep going in their art knowing that someone sees it and they like it enough to buy it,” she said.

For Roy, KiDesigns has been a source of inspiration.

“It’s truly inspiring what Everett does with the program and how he tries to incorporate everybody into this positive message of inspiring young students,” Roy said.

But Kid Design is about more than just selling art. The initiative also aims to provide long-term opportunities for young artists.

“With the scholarship fund that we are also building, it’s a way for these kids to guarantee that they have some opportunity for them to really pursue their passion,” Etie explained.

As KiDesigns continues to grow, it is helping to shape the future of young artists in Vermilion Parish and Acadiana — one piece of art at a time. Etie’s mission is clear: to provide a platform for young people to not only showcase their creativity but also turn their passion into a profitable career.

And as the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. Through the lens of KiDesigns, Etie is painting a brighter future for the next generation of artists in Acadiana.

To support the young artists, you can click here

https://www.kidesigns.org/