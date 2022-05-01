Officer Involved Shooting Downtown Lafayette

Lafayette Police respond to shots being fired around 1:43am, in the 500 block of Jefferson Street this morning. Upon arrival officers engaged the suspect who was firing shots at other individuals who have not been identified at this time. Multiple people were injured and transported to the local hospitals, but suffer no life threatening injuries . The Lafayette Sheriff Department has been called to investigate the officer involved shooting.
Posted at 1:04 PM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 14:13:52-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.