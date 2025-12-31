In Your Parish Headlines: December 31, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Children's Museum of Acadiana will host its 29th Annual New Year's Noon Carnival and Countdown on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The family-friendly event features a countdown at noon instead of the traditional midnight celebration.

Visitors can enjoy confetti blasts, live music, stilt walkers, and aerial silk performances, as well as access to over 12 interactive museum exhibits.

Tickets cost $16 per person, with discounts for museum members and free admission for children under one.

Vermilionville will host a New Year's Eve party on Wednesday featuring live music from Geno Delafose and the French Rockin' Boogie, as well as dancing, food and drinks.

Doors open at 8:30 p.m., with music from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Tickets cost $45 each, and all proceeds support programs that promote and preserve local cultures in Acadiana.

The City of Jennings will hold its New Year's Eve Downtown Celebration on Wednesday with live music and a ball drop.

Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin' Cajuns will perform in front of City Hall, at the intersection of North Main Street, South Main Street, and North Market Street, from 8 p.m. until midnight.

For more information, call 337-275-8057 or email saonellion@cityofjennings.com.