Ragin’ Cajuns continue homestand at Cajundome on New Year’s Day

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Basketball team continues its current five-game homestand and returns to Sun Belt Conference play on Thursday, January 1 taking on Troy at the Cajundome.

The New Year’s Day matchup with the Trojans is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m., with live coverage on ESPN+ and The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM.

Louisiana (1-11, 0-2 SBC) is beginning a stretch of four consecutive conference games at the Cajundome which runs through January 10.

Admission to Thursday’s contest – and all UL Women's Basketball games throughout the entire season – is free and open to the public. The Cajundome's clear bag policy and cashless concessions will be implemented.

The Ragin’ Cajuns kicked off their homestand at the Cajundome on Monday with a resounding 97-56 victory over Dillard. Amijah Price and Mikaylah Manley combined for 47 points leading the way as UL shot a season-best 48.7 percent (37-of-76).

Louisiana will play its first home conference game of the season. The Trojans (10-2, 1-0 SBC), who started SBC play December 17 at Old Dominion, are back out on road for the second of three straight road games to begin league play.

Price is once again the SBC’s top-scoring freshman after a 30-point output against Dillard – the first time a Cajun reach the plateau since February 2021 – increased her season average to 12.3 points per game and vaulted her past fellow freshman Imani Daniel (11.9 ppg).

UL’s defense will seek to slow down a Trojans offense that leads the SBC in scoring at 85.3 points per game and keep pace on the boards with a unit that averages a league-high 48.1 rebounds. Fortuna Ngnawo paces Troy’s scoring with 15.3 points per game while Zay Dyer averages a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double.