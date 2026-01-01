Family welcomes New Year baby at Our Lady of Lourdes

LAFAYETTE, La. — The New Year arrived with an extra reason to celebrate for one family at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Parker Marie Babin was born just after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 1, becoming one of the hospital’s first babies of the year. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and measured 20 inches long.

Her arrival came as a surprise to her parents, Renee and Brandon Babin, who said they expected their daughter to arrive at the end of December.

“We definitely thought she would arrive around Christmas because she was already measuring large at 36 weeks,” Renee said.

Despite the unexpected timing, the family said Parker arrived at just the right moment.

“She was later than we expected but earlier than her due date,” Renee added.

Brandon Babin told KATC he is excited for his oldest daughter, Harper, to meet her new baby sister. He said becoming a father to two girls is a blessing and that welcoming another daughter brings a new level of joy to their family.

“Being a girl dad is a different experience,” Brandon said. “Having two girls in my life is a blessing. There’s nothing in the world a man wouldn’t do for his daughters.”

Hospital staff and family members noted that Parker already bears a strong resemblance to her mother.

While the family missed their usual New Year’s Eve traditions, they said welcoming a new baby was a memorable way to begin 2026.

“What a way to spend our New Year,” Renee said. “We didn’t get to watch the fireworks like normal, but we heard them out the window. We’re just blessed to start the year with a new baby.”

