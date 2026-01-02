List: Where to find king cakes in Acadiana

It's that time of year when local bakeries will have your favorite king cakes available. KATC compiled a list of where to find king cakes in Acadiana.
If you would like to add your bakery to our list, send your information to news@katctv.com.
ACADIA PARISH
Cake Bar – Crowley
Donut Queen – Crowley
Gautreaux Doughnuts – Rayne
PJ’s Coffee– Crowley
Rice City Kitchen – Crowley
Ruddock’s Bakery – Crowley
Snack Shak – Iota
Sprinkles of Joy – Crowley
The Vanilla Bean – Crowley
Many area grocery stores also carry King Cakes, such as Lyon’s Point Country Store, Piggly Wiggly in Church Point, Rice City Supermarket in Crowley, and Vautrot’s Mini Mart in Church Point.
EVANGELINE PARISH
Evangeline Made Goods - Ville Platte
Walmart - Ville Platte
IBERIA PARISH
Village Deaux - New Iberia
Cane River Pecan Company - New Iberia
Caribbean Ice Company - New Iberia
Fudge It - New Iberia
Meche’s Donuts - New Iberia
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
Ace Donuts - Jennings
Southern Crumbs - Jennings
Lake Arthur Market Basket - Lake Arthur
Donuts Palace - Lake Arthur
Dazed & Glazed - Lake Arthur
Parish Seafood Company - Welsh
Welsh Donuts - Welsh
Welsh Market Basket - Welsh
Red Cardinal Desserts and Cafe - Welsh
LAFAYETTE PARISH
Great Harvest of Acadiana
Cajun Market Donut Company
Champagne’s Market
Crystal Weddings
Gambino's Bakery
Gautreaux's Donuts
Keller's Bakery
LA Cheesecake Bakery
Meche's Donut King
Poupart's Bakery
Rickey Meche's Donut King
Rouses Market
Twin's Burgers & Sweets
Village Deaux
Lucia Bakehouse
Sunny Akers Bread
Whiskful Baking Co.
ST. LANDRY PARISH
B Sweet Bakery - Grand Coteau
Benny's Supermarket - Opelousas
Bourque's Supermarket and Deli - Port Barre
Cafe Mosaic - Eunice
Champagne's Marche - Leonville
Donut Queen - Eunice
Lou's Bakery - Washington
Mikey's Donut King - Opelousas
Queb's Country Store - Opelousas
Russell's Food Center - Arnaudville
Sonya's Donuts and Deli - Opelousas
SugarCoated - Eunice
ST. MARTIN PARISH
Champagne’s To Go - Breaux Bridge; Champagne’s also distributes King Cakes to many grocery stores throughout St. Martin Parish
Cade’s Market - St. Martinville
Green's Piggly Wiggly - Cecilia
Joyce's - St. Martinville
King Cake Donuts:
Thee Heavenly Donut King Cake - Henderson
World Donut & Kolaches - Breaux Bridge
Cajun Market Donut Co. - Breaux Bridge
Sippable King Cakes:
Bayou Barista - Breaux Bridge
Smoothies N Things - Breaux Bridge
Mi Tio Mexican Grill - Breaux Bridge
Buck and Johnny's - Breaux Bridge
Bayou Teche Brewing - Arnaudville
Other King Cake desserts:
The St. John Restaurant - St. Martinville
Crawfish Town - Henderson
ST. MARY PARISH
Cannata’s | 6010 LA 182 | Morgan City, LA 70380 | 985-384-5720 (Cannata’s King Cakes)
Cypress Point Fresh Market | 500 Hwy 90 | Patterson, LA 70392 | 985-399-6818
Donut Palace – Franklin | 1724 Main St. | Franklin, LA 70538 | 337-471-7127
Donut Palace – Morgan City | 905 Hwy 90 | Morgan City, LA | 985-992-3100
Delish Donuts | 612 Catherine St | Patterson, LA 70392 | 985-992-3118
Delish Donuts | 1051 Marguerite St. | Morgan City, LA 70380 | 985-745-6444
Raintree Market | 17750 Hwy 182 | Baldwin, LA 70514 | 337-578-6143
Rouses Fresh Market 6403 LA 182 | Morgan City, LA 70380 | 985-384-4477
Super 1 Foods | 204 NW Blvd | Franklin, LA 70538 | 337-828-9081
Walmart Supercenter | 973 Hwy 90 E | Morgan City, LA 70392 | 985-395-2094
Walmart Neighborhood Grocery 1002 LA 70 | Morgan City, LA 70380 | 985-384-1459
VERMILION PARISH
Classic Cup - Abbeville
Donut Mix - Kaplan
Village Deaux - Maurice
Piggly Wiggly - Kaplan
Super 1 - Abbeville
Walmart - Abbeville, Kaplan