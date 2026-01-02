List: Where to find king cakes in Acadiana

It's that time of year when local bakeries will have your favorite king cakes available. KATC compiled a list of where to find king cakes in Acadiana.

If you would like to add your bakery to our list, send your information to news@katctv.com.

ACADIA PARISH

Cake Bar – Crowley

Donut Queen – Crowley

Gautreaux Doughnuts – Rayne

PJ’s Coffee– Crowley

Rice City Kitchen – Crowley

Ruddock’s Bakery – Crowley

Snack Shak – Iota

Sprinkles of Joy – Crowley

The Vanilla Bean – Crowley

Many area grocery stores also carry King Cakes, such as Lyon’s Point Country Store, Piggly Wiggly in Church Point, Rice City Supermarket in Crowley, and Vautrot’s Mini Mart in Church Point.

EVANGELINE PARISH

Evangeline Made Goods - Ville Platte

Walmart - Ville Platte

IBERIA PARISH

Village Deaux - New Iberia

Cane River Pecan Company - New Iberia

Caribbean Ice Company - New Iberia

Fudge It - New Iberia

Meche’s Donuts - New Iberia

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Ace Donuts - Jennings

Southern Crumbs - Jennings

Lake Arthur Market Basket - Lake Arthur

Donuts Palace - Lake Arthur

Dazed & Glazed - Lake Arthur

Parish Seafood Company - Welsh

Welsh Donuts - Welsh

Welsh Market Basket - Welsh

Red Cardinal Desserts and Cafe - Welsh

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Great Harvest of Acadiana

Cajun Market Donut Company

Champagne’s Market

Crystal Weddings

Gambino's Bakery

Gautreaux's Donuts

Keller's Bakery

LA Cheesecake Bakery

Meche's Donut King

Poupart's Bakery

Rickey Meche's Donut King

Rouses Market

Twin's Burgers & Sweets

Village Deaux

Lucia Bakehouse

Sunny Akers Bread

Whiskful Baking Co.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

B Sweet Bakery - Grand Coteau

Benny's Supermarket - Opelousas

Bourque's Supermarket and Deli - Port Barre

Cafe Mosaic - Eunice

Champagne's Marche - Leonville

Donut Queen - Eunice

Lou's Bakery - Washington

Mikey's Donut King - Opelousas

Queb's Country Store - Opelousas

Russell's Food Center - Arnaudville

Sonya's Donuts and Deli - Opelousas

SugarCoated - Eunice

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Champagne’s To Go - Breaux Bridge; Champagne’s also distributes King Cakes to many grocery stores throughout St. Martin Parish

Cade’s Market - St. Martinville

Green's Piggly Wiggly - Cecilia

Joyce's - St. Martinville

King Cake Donuts:

Thee Heavenly Donut King Cake - Henderson

World Donut & Kolaches - Breaux Bridge

Cajun Market Donut Co. - Breaux Bridge

Sippable King Cakes:

Bayou Barista - Breaux Bridge

Smoothies N Things - Breaux Bridge

Mi Tio Mexican Grill - Breaux Bridge

Buck and Johnny's - Breaux Bridge

Bayou Teche Brewing - Arnaudville

Other King Cake desserts:

The St. John Restaurant - St. Martinville

Crawfish Town - Henderson

ST. MARY PARISH

Cannata’s | 6010 LA 182 | Morgan City, LA 70380 | 985-384-5720 (Cannata’s King Cakes)

Cypress Point Fresh Market | 500 Hwy 90 | Patterson, LA 70392 | 985-399-6818

Donut Palace – Franklin | 1724 Main St. | Franklin, LA 70538 | 337-471-7127

Donut Palace – Morgan City | 905 Hwy 90 | Morgan City, LA | 985-992-3100

Delish Donuts | 612 Catherine St | Patterson, LA 70392 | 985-992-3118

Delish Donuts | 1051 Marguerite St. | Morgan City, LA 70380 | 985-745-6444

Raintree Market | 17750 Hwy 182 | Baldwin, LA 70514 | 337-578-6143

Rouses Fresh Market 6403 LA 182 | Morgan City, LA 70380 | 985-384-4477

Super 1 Foods | 204 NW Blvd | Franklin, LA 70538 | 337-828-9081

Walmart Supercenter | 973 Hwy 90 E | Morgan City, LA 70392 | 985-395-2094

Walmart Neighborhood Grocery 1002 LA 70 | Morgan City, LA 70380 | 985-384-1459

VERMILION PARISH

Classic Cup - Abbeville

Donut Mix - Kaplan

Village Deaux - Maurice

Piggly Wiggly - Kaplan

Super 1 - Abbeville

Walmart - Abbeville, Kaplan