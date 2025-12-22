LCG awarded Keep Louisiana Beautiful grant for trash receptacles at Graham Brown Memorial Park

LAFAYETTE PARISH — In a continued effort to improve quality of life and reduce litter, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has been awarded an estimated $3,500 grant to support the installation of five high-quality metal trash receptacles at Graham Brown Memorial Park through the 2025-26 Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) Trash Receptacle Grant Program. LCG is one of 47 grant recipients statewide to receive receptacles through this initiative, made possible with funding from the State of Louisiana and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.

The receptacles will be installed at the newly renovated Brown Park, which serves at the host site for many local, regional, and statewide events and often provides a first impression of Lafayette for visitors. Installation of the receptacles is expected to be completed by spring.

This investment follows a recent litter assessment and reflects LCG’s continued commitment to reinvesting in public spaces that are heavily used by residents and visitors alike. By placing durable, high-quality receptacles in high-traffic areas, LCG aims to reduce litter, promote responsible waste disposal, and enhance the overall park experience for children and families.

“Litter directly impacts how Lafayette looks and feels,” says LCG Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret. “With these new receptacles, we won’t just reduce litter—we’ll encourage civic pride and help our parks remain places of joy and community.”

This local effort is part of a larger statewide initiative. Through the Trash Receptacle Grant Program, Keep Louisiana Beautiful will award 230 receptacles to 47 organizations across 31 parishes. According to KLB, data from previous installations show that areas with properly installed and maintained trash receptacles have experienced up to a 78% reduction in litter.