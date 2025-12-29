LFD offers fireworks safety tips; reminds residents of law

Lafayette, LA – The Lafayette Fire Department reminds residents that setting off fireworks within the city limits of Lafayette is strictly prohibited.

Fireworks may only be used in the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish during the holiday season from December 15 to January 1.

Approved usage hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., with extended hours on December 24, December 25, and December 31, allowing usage until 1:00 a.m.

Residents in unincorporated areas choosing to celebrate with fireworks are urged to exercise extreme caution. Fireworks can cause serious injuries and unintentional fires, posing risks to both users and their neighbors. The most commonly reported injuries involve the face, eyes, hands, and fingers.

“Fireworks may be a tradition for many families, but they also come with real risks,” said Alton Trahan, Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer. “Something as small as a stray spark can quickly turn into a fire. We encourage residents to think ahead, choose safer alternatives when possible, and be prepared by having water or a fire extinguisher on hand. A few extra precautions can make the difference between a celebration and an emergency.”

The Lafayette Fire Department offers the following safety tips for responsible fireworks use:



Maintain a safe distance : Detonate fireworks at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles, and debris. Move away promptly after lighting.

: Detonate fireworks at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles, and debris. Move away promptly after lighting. Never light fireworks in your hand : Always place them on a stable surface before igniting.

: Always place them on a stable surface before igniting. Avoid aiming at people or property : Never point or throw fireworks at individuals, pets, vehicles, or buildings.

: Never point or throw fireworks at individuals, pets, vehicles, or buildings. Supervise children : Fireworks should only be handled by adults. Keep fireworks away from small children and do not allow minors to light them.

: Fireworks should only be handled by adults. Keep fireworks away from small children and do not allow minors to light them. Stay sober : Do not operate fireworks while under the influence.

: Do not operate fireworks while under the influence. Light one at a time : Monitor the process closely and have a bucket of water or a hose ready.

: Monitor the process closely and have a bucket of water or a hose ready. Dispose of used fireworks safely : Wet down detonated items to prevent reignition, and never dispose of them in trash containers.

: Wet down detonated items to prevent reignition, and never dispose of them in trash containers. Follow instructions: Always read and adhere to the directions provided on the fireworks packaging.

By following these guidelines, residents can ensure a safer holiday season for themselves and their community.