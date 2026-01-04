Z105.9 DJ Stephanie Smallwood dies

LAFAYETTE, La. — Beloved Z105.9 DJ Stephanie Smallwood died early Sunday morning after being ill for several months.

Delta Media Corporation announced Smallwood's passing Sunday afternoon, saying she "was deeply loved and adored by her listeners, friends, and family. She was truly the backbone of KFXZ Z105.9, a Delta Media Corporation radio station, and her presence on air and within our organization was irreplaceable."

Smallwood fell ill in October and retired from the station on Dec. 1, 2025.

"Our hearts are broken over this news, and we are in complete shock," said Johnette Cochran, general manager and vice president of Delta Media Corporation. "Stephanie loved her listeners and was incredibly passionate about being on air. She added immeasurable value to our team and our community. She will never be replaced."

Details of funeral arrangements have not yet been made available. KATC will share them as they are announced.