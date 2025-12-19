Lafayette shoppers find special, last-minute gifts at local boutique

LAFAYETTE, La. — With Christmas fast approaching, Lafayette shoppers are searching for gifts that feel thoughtful rather than rushed. At The Pink Paisley boutique, last-minute shopping doesn’t mean settling for less.

“Every single year I start January saying, ‘OK, each month I'm going to get a little something.’ That, again, didn't happen this year,” said customer Jacey Wilkerson, echoing the experience of many who turn to local shops for holiday solutions.

Austyn Wallace, general manager at The Pink Paisley, believes gifts from small businesses offer a personal touch that major retailers can’t match. “Getting a gift that is special for someone from a small business that you're not going to find everywhere else, that's better than anything that you could find at a big corporation store,” Wallace said.

For customers, it’s about creating meaningful moments. “I like to think about who I'm buying for and their reaction when they open it up,” Wilkerson said.

Wallace said the connection with shoppers during the holiday crunch is what makes the season so special. “That is just such a good feeling to take them full circle and just know that somebody's gonna love the gift that they picked out,” she added.

Even when pressed for time, Wilkerson maintains that shopping local can help make holiday magic happen. “It's never too late. It's never too late to get something special, unique, one-of-a-kind.”

Wallace encouraged shoppers to enjoy the process. “Find the joy in finding that special something for somebody and watching them open it up and light up. That's the best part.”

As Christmas nears, The Pink Paisley is showing that a little local love can go a long way, helping shoppers wrap up the holidays with gifts that truly matter.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

