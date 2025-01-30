Kayla Quintero is the neighborhood reporter for Lafayette Parish. She joined the KATC news team in July 2025 as a multimedia journalist.

Before moving to Acadiana, Kayla graduated from the University of San Francisco with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies and a minor in Journalism. She began her career at KGO-TV ABC7 in San Francisco, where she worked as a 7 On Your Side consumer counselor, production assistant, and digital production associate.

After three years at KGO, Kayla pursued her Master of Science in Journalism at the University of Southern California. During her time at USC, her work was published in Rolling Stone, she appeared on Spectrum News 1, and was nominated for a Los Angeles Press Club award. She also helped produce podcasts for the USC Annenberg Charlotta Bass Journalism and Justice Lab and served as an evening anchor for USC’s Annenberg TV News.

Kayla was drawn to journalism to give a voice to those without one, and she is passionate about telling stories that matter most to the community.

Originally from Monrovia, California, Kayla has embraced life in Lafayette—especially the local food scene, and can’t wait for her first crawfish season. In her free time, she enjoys discovering new coffee shops and teaching herself how to mix music.