Lafayette Regional Airport considers new solutions for parking challenges

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Airport Commission is reviewing new proposals to address ongoing parking concerns at Lafayette Regional Airport, following increased demand and repeated overflow incidents over the past year.

“I've heard there have been some problems, I guess, now that it's expanded – there's a lot more demand, and it is a rather small parking space for this population around here,” said Bryan Regan, a Lafayette local.

Among the recommendations presented Monday is a system that would allow travelers to reserve a parking spot ahead of arrival, potentially giving passengers peace of mind during busy travel periods.

“That technology that one of the proposals is providing is an opportunity for someone to make a reservation prior to arriving, so they will know that they have a spot when they get here,” said Steven Picou, the airport's executive director.

While one traveler said the proposed technological systems could streamline the parking process, he also voiced concern that not everyone is comfortable with new technology.

“New technology is always good. Some people know how to use it, some don't. So it's gonna benefit those that can and it'll hurt others that can't,” Tony Fontenot said.

The airport has experienced overflow conditions about ten times this year, as nearly 1,000 parking spaces often fill up, especially during peak travel periods.

“At first it was hectic because you barely could find parking spots, especially long term. Short term, you're not gonna find no parking spots,” said Ricardo Raymond, another frequent flyer. “But it seemed like it got a little better. I get good parking spots now since they upgraded everything.”

Another aspect of the proposal would expand available parking by repurposing an old employee lot as an overflow economy lot.

With both new technology and expansion under consideration, airport officials say their aim is to make parking more convenient for all travelers.

“I like the vision they brought to it lately, so I'm looking forward to seeing what's next,” said Regan.

Airport officials will meet again next Wednesday to discuss how to push these plans forward.

