Dustin Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation distributes 500 Thanksgiving meals to local families

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Former professional mixed martial artist Dustin Poirier and The Good Fight Foundation brought Thanksgiving cheer to hundreds of families across Acadiana Wednesday morning, distributing 500 holiday meals during the foundation’s fifth annual meal pick-up event.

“Gratitude, gratitude… I could see the smiles on their faces. Some cars had children in there — I could see the smiles on their faces. It's just, it's good, trying to leave this place better than we found it,” Poirier said.

The annual tradition aims to ease the burden for local families facing difficult times as the holiday season approaches.

“It's tough times for families, and every kid should have a meal on the table for Thanksgiving. So we just saw an opportunity to use my platform, use the community to ‘all hands on deck,’” Poirier explained.

The “all hands on deck” effort involved a team of volunteers who helped hand out complete Thanksgiving meals — from hams to yams and all the traditional fixings.

“It's always great helping people, giving back to the community, and just putting a smile on people's faces,” said Foster Peterson, a volunteer and wrestler with the St. Thomas More Cougars.

Poirier, who founded the organization, emphasized that the event’s success depends on community involvement.

“It takes all of us to do this. It's not just me. Of course my face is on it and it looks cool and stuff, but it takes — this wouldn't happen without everybody who helps out,” he said.

For many, the meal pickup is about more than food. Poirier said he hopes it sends a clear message of compassion and community: “That people care, the community cares. Especially in Louisiana — we support local.”

The Good Fight Foundation plans to continue the tradition in years to come, spreading joy and support throughout the Lafayette area.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

