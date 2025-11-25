Small businesses, big impact: Lafayette backs 'Small Business Saturday'

LAFAYETTE, La. — As the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear, Lafayette officials are calling on residents to shop local during the busiest buying weekend of the year and support the heart of the city’s economy — its small businesses.

“Our small businesses are the heartbeat of our downtown. They are the heartbeat of our community,” said André Breaux of One Acadiana.

The effort is part of a nationwide campaign that urges shoppers to buy from local merchants rather than big box retailers, with the goal of reinvesting directly into the community.

“When you purchase something from a local small business, you're not just buying a product or a service, you're investing right back into the place we call home,” Breaux said.

Local shops like Genterie Supply Co. customize their products and service selection with Lafayette customers in mind.

“We take a lot of time when we're choosing our products that we're going to put in here, and we really do want to create a space that has something for everybody,” said Alison Moores, a co-owner of Genterie.

For the owners at Genterie, connecting with customers on a personal level is just as important as the items they offer.

“I think when you walk in and know somebody by name, that is so much more comforting than if I walk into a bigger retailer and they don't know who I am. I think there's something a little bit more special about that,” said Hollie White, another co-owner of Genterie.

Small Business Saturday is a reminder that every downtown purchase supports not only shop owners, but also the families and friends who drive Lafayette’s local economy.

“These are people who are living out their dreams. They are putting their own money, their own sweat, their own equity into it, into everything they do. And when you come and shop with those people, you are participating in their lives in a meaningful way, and they are in yours too,” said Kevin Blanchard, the Downtown Development Authority CEO.

Organizers hope this year’s campaign will help small businesses thrive — ensuring that Lafayette’s unique character and community spirit continue for years to come.

