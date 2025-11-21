Youngsville to prioritize pedestrian access with new crosswalk project

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — The Youngsville City Council has decided to move forward with plans to develop a new crosswalk at the intersection of Lake Crest Lane and East Milton Avenue, part of a larger plan aimed at making the city more pedestrian-friendly.

“We have a lot of spaces, especially in this particular area, the Sugar Mill Pond area, where you can let the kids run free and the dogs run free, but I would love to see more of that,” said Monica Suire, a Youngsville resident.

Sugar Mill Pond is a popular destination for walkers and joggers, noted for its easy accessibility and scenic atmosphere. “It's just readily accessible. I live less than 5 minutes away and it's a beautiful place – run into a lot of people,” said Daniel Blanchard, another resident.

However, some residents say surrounding neighborhoods could benefit from similar accessibility. “I'd like to see more crosswalks and walkways or even designated biking areas,” said Suire.

Others point out that, as a relatively new city, Youngsville remains largely vehicle-oriented. “I think it could be improved, probably more sidewalks and stuff. But honestly, the city is kind of built around cars right now,” Blanchard said.

City officials have yet to set a start date for construction, but have identified the Sugar Mill Pond mixed-use development entrance as a top priority for improved pedestrian access.

“As a person who loves to walk and run myself, it's always nice to have a change of scenery and not be just limited to a specific location. So I think that would be great to see,” said Suire.

The crosswalk project reflects Youngsville’s growing commitment to accessibility and safety as the community continues to expand.

