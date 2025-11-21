Longtime bell ringer joins Lafayette in launching Salvation Army’s 'Red Kettle Campaign'

LAFAYETTE, La. — For three decades, David Malveaux has devoted his holiday season to ringing the Salvation Army’s iconic red kettle bell — a tradition rooted in compassion and community.

“I've been doing this close to 30 or 31 years,” Malveaux said. There's one simple reason he keeps coming back year after year. “The people… the little kids, the older people," he said.

Malveaux joined the community at Lafayette City Hall to help kick off this year’s Red Kettle Campaign, an annual fundraising effort that provides holiday and year-round assistance to families facing financial hardship.

“There are a lot of individuals, especially during the holiday season, they may have to make a decision — ‘Do I put food on our table or do I get Christmas gifts for my children?’” said Salvation Army Captain Stephan Wildish.

The Salvation Army’s programs include the Angel Tree initiative, which supplied gifts to more than one million children nationwide last Christmas— aiming to fill gaps so parents don’t have to choose between basic needs and holiday celebrations.

“The Salvation Army, we want to fill that void so that people don't have to make those hard decisions," Wildish said.

Funds collected through the Red Kettle Campaign support not only seasonal help, but also year-round social services ranging from food assistance to utility aid and emergency shelter.

“At the end of the day, when you see the smiles of lovely faces, and knowing that you made an impact in their lives, that makes it all worth it and why I put on this uniform and do what I do every day,” said Wildish.

It’s that same spirit of service that drives Malveaux’s ongoing commitment. “We will be here if you need us, and we will help you if you need us,” Malveaux said.

As the bells ring across Lafayette, the Salvation Army hopes the community will continue to give generously — making a meaningful difference for neighbors in need.

