Judge Jules Edwards III’s legacy inspires Lafayette reentry fair

LAFAYETTE, La. — Community leaders and more than 40 local organizations came together on Friday to support formerly incarcerated individuals as they transition back into society, in an event that honored the legacy of the late Judge Jules Edwards III.

Kyle Baudoin, a peer support specialist with the 15th Judicial District Adult Drug Court, shared his own journey of resilience. “I've actually had my own struggles in life, and a big part of my journey and recovery is reaching back and helping other people,” he said.

The fair represents the values championed by Judge Edwards, who fought for those seeking to rebuild their lives. “Some of these people have had some challenges in their life and they just want to get back and get their God-given dignity, and this particular event helps them with that,” said former State Representative Vincent Pierre.

Local agencies at the event provided resources ranging from housing and healthcare to education, employment, and legal aid. “People that may need the assistance, they're able to come to these events and learn more about the type of services that people offer,” Baudoin explained.

Pastor Charles Banks, a community liaison for the Lafayette Reentry Coalition, emphasized the fair’s broader impact. “It gives these young men hope. And we want to bring hope to them to let them know that we are here and these agencies are here to help them get back into the community,” Banks said.

Through the Louisiana Prisoner Reentry Initiative and in partnership with United Way of Acadiana, the fair aims to create a safer and stronger community through successful reentry and support.

“Events like this really show that the people in charge are really trying to help out and make a change in the community,” Baudoin said.

Organizers hope the connections and resources shared will open doors for attendees long after the event ends, continuing Judge Edwards’ commitment to second chances.

