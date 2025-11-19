Lafayette Garden Club brings nature and nutrition education to Holy Family Catholic School

LAFAYETTE, La. — Students at Holy Family Catholic School received hands-on lessons in gardening and nutrition thanks to the Lafayette Garden Club’s efforts to connect children with nature and healthy eating habits.

“These kids often come from the kind of backgrounds that are a little bit devoid of nature and things growing, so I realized that it was super important to introduce them not just to gardening but into nature and the beauty of it,” said Alexis Darbonne, a volunteer gardener at Holy Family Catholic School.

Garden club members spent some time teaching students the basics of planting, tending, and understanding where food comes from. “They learn where food comes from, how nutritious it is, and they'll eat it if they grow it,” said Linda Beyt, the former president of the Lafayette Garden Club. “And I wanted them to be able to be empowered to do this at home.”

The initiative highlights for students the journey food makes from the ground to their cafeteria trays, fostering a deeper appreciation for the earth and for healthy eating. “The sooner it becomes part of the fiber of their brains to understand that food is grown in the earth and it nourishes their bodies, the sooner they can incorporate it into their way of thinking,” said Darbonne.

Teachers says the impact of the program is extending beyond the classroom. “Aside from the students being interested and them walking to the cafeteria in the elementary school, having questions regarding what we're doing — the parents were actually inquiring about the garden club at school,” said Orianna Roberts, the department head of mathematics at Holy Family Catholic School.

As the gardens continue to flourish, educators and volunteers hope the lessons about sustainability, stewardship, and self-sufficiency will take root in both students and their families.

“What they're doing here with the Lafayette Garden Club really is enhancing the whole idea that care for the earth is also care for your body and care for your school,” Darbonne added.

