Scott firefighters respond to six calls over New Year's Eve

The Scott Fire Department responded to six incidents on New Year's Eve.

Between 9:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 1 a.m. on New Year's day, they got six calls.

The first came in around 9:30 p.m., when they were called to the 200 block of Olive Vista Drive because a house was on fire. It started in the fireplace and extended into the chimney, and then the roof caught on fire. The cause was likely due to excessive heat, fuel buildup or structural vulnerabilities within the chimney system, a release states.

No injuries were reported.

Around 10 p.m. they were called to help the Judice Fire Department with a house fire in the 200 block of Stoneburg Drive.

Just after midnight, they were called to the 1300 block of Roper Drive for a house fire, and found flames coming from the porch roof area. This fire was caused by fireworks landing on the porch roof and igniting pine needles that had accumulated there. Firefighters were able to stop the fire before it reached the living area of the home. The homeowner wasn't home at the time.

Just before 1 a.m., they were sent to the 100 block of Bermuda Drive, where they found a fire on the exterior carport wall of a home. They were able to stop the fire before it spread to the living area of the home. This fire was caused by fireworks discarded in a trash can near the house.

"It is worth noting that, in addition to the four incidents mentioned above, the Scott Fire Department was dispatched to two additional residential fire calls. Upon investigation, both incidents were determined to be controlled bonfires and did not pose a threat to nearby structures," a release states.