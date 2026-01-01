Popeye's closed after fire

Lafayette, LA –Lafayette firefighters responded to a grease fire at the Popeyes Restaurant on West Pinhook Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 1300 W. Pinhook Road location around 5:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the business. Crews entered the restaurant and found flames in the kitchen around the fryers. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Several gas fryers in the kitchen area were damaged. The interior of the restaurant sustained heavy smoke damage. Electrical and gas utility services were disconnected due to the fire damage.

Fire officials determined the build-up of grease near the burner area ignited. The restaurant will be closed until repairs are made.