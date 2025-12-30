Community steps up with donations as cold snap threatens Acadiana's unhoused

LAFAYETTE, La. — As cold temperatures continue to settle into the region Tuesday night, the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing (ARCH) and local partners are working to ensure those in need have access to warmth and shelter.

Greg Zipparo, who has previously volunteered at a local warming shelter, said the experience was eye-opening. “I just saw a lot of people that were down. They were happy that people were helping them, but you could tell that they needed further help,” he recalled.

With temperatures expected to drop further Tuesday night, the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is collaborating with community organizations to provide safe spaces for those without shelter.

“People that don't have shelter, especially at night when it's getting into the freezing, I just can't imagine being out there and having to battle these elements,” said Shawn Rhymes, a community donor supporting ARCH efforts.

ARCH, through its ShareHouse initiative, has been collecting donations to assist individuals with more than just a bed for the night. “We need to do whatever we can to give them the comfort that they need and that we all deserve,” Rhymes said. “Any little contribution will make a big impact if we all work together.”

Even after plans to close ShareHouse, staff and volunteers continued their outreach, reflecting the community’s ongoing commitment. “Anybody can get down on their luck at any time. Anybody can lose their job, go through a bad divorce, and end up homeless, and we need to help these people, lift them up because they're part of our community,” Zipparo said.

Organizers say all monetary gifts received at this time will go directly toward supplying these urgently needed items. As the cold snap continues, local advocates hope renewed support will help Acadiana’s most vulnerable residents weather the season.

