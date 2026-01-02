In Your Parish Headlines: January 2, 2026

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, January 2, 2026.

In Lafayette Parish, registration is now open for a community service project aimed at supporting educators at Northside High School.

The nonprofit organization Love Our Schools is hosting a Serve Day next Saturday to renovate and refresh the school’s teacher lounge. Volunteers will help deep-clean the space, paint walls, assemble new furniture, and install a coffee bar.

The project is scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to noon. Organizers say no prior experience is required and encourage people of all ages to participate.

To register for the event, click here.

Another service opportunity is approaching through the Lafayette Police Department’s annual Battle of the Badges blood drive.

Community members can now register to donate blood during the event, which is set for Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the department on East University Avenue.

Officials remind donors that valid identification is required, and all participants will receive a free T-shirt as a thank-you for donating.

To schedule an appointment in advance, click here.

ACADIA PARISH

In Acadia Parish, residents can support local history and culture by contributing to an upcoming Mardi Gras display at Le Vieux Presbytère Museum.

The museum is asking community members to loan or donate Mardi Gras memorabilia to be featured in a seasonal exhibit. Organizers are also seeking volunteers to help plan and produce seasonal displays and public events throughout the year.

For more information, contact curator Harold Fonte at 337-384-7993 or at hjfonte@gmail.com.