Joshua Moton is your neighborhood reporter for Lafayette Parish.

Joshua is a multimedia journalist who joined the KATC news team in April 2024.

Prior to joining KATC, Joshua attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication with a minor in theater.

Joshua is no stranger to journalism, during his time in collage he worked as a student reporter for UL’s broadcasting department where he covered stories directly impacting students. He previously interned with KADN/FOX15 where he worked alongside reporters, producers and photojournalists learning the art of effectively covering breaking news, and co-hosted the radio show K-Pop Fever on KRVS 88.7 F.M.

With a love for people and storytelling, Joshua is passionate about highlighting everyday members of the community and giving them the opportunity to share their stories. A Lafayette parish native, Joshua enjoys the performing arts and all things music.

When he's not telling stories, Joshua spends his time acting in plays and film, collecting and listening to music often hunting for vinyl records and playing retro video games.

