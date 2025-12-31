Police investigating fatal shooting on Delhomme Avenue in Scott

SCOTT, La. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Scott.

On Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., officers with the Scott Police Department responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Delhomme Avenue.

Police identified the suspect as James Michael Joseph and arrested him on a charge of second-degree murder.

Jessie Howard Alfred Jr. was arrested for accessory after the fact of second-degree murder, according to police.

The victim in this case has been identified as 40-year-old Lerhonda L. Carter. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.