Police investigating fatal shooting on Delhomme Avenue in Scott

SCOTT, La. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Scott.
On Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., officers with the Scott Police Department responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Delhomme Avenue.
Police identified the suspect as James Michael Joseph and arrested him on a charge of second-degree murder.
Jessie Howard Alfred Jr. was arrested for accessory after the fact of second-degree murder, according to police.
The victim in this case has been identified as 40-year-old Lerhonda L. Carter. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.