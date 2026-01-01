Lafayette's first babies of the year are both girls.

The first baby born in Lafayette was Parker Marie Babin, who was born at 12:53 a.m. on Thursday. Parker weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20 inches.

Here are pictures of Parker with her mom and dad:

She is the second child of mom Reneé Babin, a registered nurse at FMOL Health | Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, and dad, Brandon Babin, a project manager for Legendary Contractors of Lafayette. Parker rested peacefully most of the morning after an eventful early morning and first bath in the hospital room.

Parker’s arrival caught mom and dad by surprise. Reneé had a final check-in with her OB-GYN scheduled for Friday, Jan. 2. However, things changed Wednesday when Reneé visited her high-risk pregnancy provider.

“An ultrasound showed my fluid was low. The doctor said I was going to have a baby today,” Reneé explained. Yet, Reneé admits she still didn’t believe she would ultimately deliver the first baby of 2026. “She was measuring big last week, so I thought she would arrive much earlier. It all came as a complete shock, but such a welcome surprise. Now we have another reason to celebrate each New Year’s Day!”

Being a “girl dad” is a special blessing, Brandon shared. “Having daughters is just a beautiful thing,” he said. There’s nothing in the world a man wouldn’t do for his kids. We thank God for everything we have. We’re beyond blessed.”

Aside from being New Year’s Day, Parker’s birthday falls on the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, a Holy Day of Obligation in the Catholic Church. The couple’s first child, Harper, 3, was born on August 15, the Solemnity of Mary’s Assumption into Heaven, also a Holy Day of Obligation. “It’s a weird coincidence,” Brandon said. “We’re very active in our faith and church. It will be nice to share this special circumstance with both girls as they grow and we teach them more about their faith.”

Reneé worked full-time and went to school at night to pursue a nursing degree while raising Harper. Admittedly, those months were not easy, balancing work, studies, raising a little one and running a household. “We want our girls to grow up knowing they can do anything they want to do if they put their mind to it,” Reneé said. “If you work hard and keep God first, you’ll have everything you need in life.”

Brandon and Reneé agreed they have a lot to celebrate this New Year’s Day, but Parker’s birthday falling on the holiday does put them in an awkward position for the future. “I’m worried about how we are going to celebrate her birthday and the holiday at the same time,” Reneé said. “I’m sure we’ll find a way to make both special in their own way. We have a lifetime together to figure it out.”

Just behind Parker, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center announced that Margot was born just before 6 a.m. to Luke and Mallory Stiles of Abbeville. Margot weighed in at 5 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

Here are pictures of Margot and her mom and dad:

Because she was the first baby at the hospital this year, her parents were gifted by the hospital with a stroller, baby monitors, a case of diapers, wipes and a diaper bag filled with essential baby items.