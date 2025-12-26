Toy drive supports families in need after Christmas

LAFAYETTE, La. — After Christmas, many families find themselves with toys, clothes, and other items they no longer need. One local event held Friday is helping turn those unused items into meaningful support for families who may be going without.

Giving back during the holiday season is something one local family says they’re grateful to be able to do. Ashly Potier and her family stopped by the community toy drive multiple times, donating items they no longer needed so other families could benefit.

“I’m blessed to work and provide for my daughter, so it’s only right to give back,” she tells KATC.

Potier says donating has become a tradition for her family, one that helps teach the value of generosity while also giving other children the chance to enjoy something new.

“Every year we are able to get new things, so to donate some old things and new things, I’m sure other kids will enjoy that as well,” Potier said.

The toy drive is especially meaningful for the event organizer, who says the mission is deeply personal. Growing up, she remembers what it felt like to go without during the holidays and that experience is what continues to motivate her today.

“This is one of my passions. I can relate to those kids who couldn’t open a Christmas gift on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve. Being the oldest of nine siblings, I had to sacrifice some Christmases, not being able to get anything,” Pamela Thibeaux said.

Throughout the event, neighbors dropped off toys, books, and winter clothing. Items families could take home to help make the holidays a little brighter. This year marks the third year in a row the toy drive has taken place, continuing to bring smiles across the community.

“People throughout have shown how much giving they have been able to do, and they do it consistently, our people come out, ” Khadijah Rashad said.

Organizers say the drive goes beyond gifts. It’s about showing families that they are seen, valued, and supported especially during difficult times.

“Even though these people are going through what they are going through, they still have pride, they still have dignity, so they need to know that, hey, they matter and they have people in their community who really care and are concerned for their situation,” Thibeaux shared.

Organizers say they plan to continue hosting the drive for as long as possible, helping families even after the holiday season has passed.

