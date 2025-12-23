LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — For many families, baking is a holiday tradition, and Christmas Eve is one of the busiest days of the season in the kitchen — and if you're looking for a simple, convenient, last-minute recipe for a sweet treat, you're in luck.

Acadiana's Holiday Favorites: "Simply Sprinkled" Sugar Cookies

This Christmas, Takiyah Dupas, owner of Amour My Creations based in Lafayette, is sharing her “Simply Sprinkled” sugar cookies — a festive recipe that doesn’t require complicated steps or hard-to-find ingredients.

KATC News GMA anchor Taylor Toole meets with owner of Amour My Creations, LLC, Takiyah Dupas, to learn how to bake her "Simply Sprinkled" sugar cookies.

For Dupas, baking is also deeply personal.

“My grandma actually got me started on baking,” Dupas said. “Every holiday she was always baking a cake or whatever it was, so that’s how I got started growing up.”

Here is the recipe:

INGREDIENTS



10 Tbsp unsalted butter, softened

﻿2 cups + 2 Tbsp all-purpose flour

﻿1/4 tsp baking powder

﻿1/2 tsp baking soda

﻿1/4 tsp salt

﻿1/2 cup granulated sugar

﻿1/3 cup light brown sugar, packed

﻿1 egg, room temperature

﻿1 1/2 tsp vanilla

﻿3/4 cup sprinkles (plus more for topping)

KATC News

DIRECTIONS

﻿﻿﻿1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. ﻿﻿﻿In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

﻿﻿﻿3. In a large bowl, beat the butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until light and fluffy.

﻿﻿﻿4. Add the egg and vanilla. Mix until combined.

5. ﻿﻿﻿Slowly mix in the dry ingredients until just combined.

6. ﻿﻿﻿Fold in the sprinkles.

7. ﻿﻿﻿Scoop the dough using a cookie or ice cream scoop and place on a lined baking sheet.

8. Press down on each cookie dough to flatten them out a bit.

9. Bake for about 9-11 minutes.

10. Let the cookies cool for about 5 to 10 minutes before enjoying.

The result is a simple, last-minute holiday treat that’s easy enough for kids to help make — and meaningful enough to become a new tradition.

