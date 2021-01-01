Taylor Toole is a Multimedia Journalist who joined the KATC news team in August 2021.

Making the move to Acadiana all the way from Palmetto, FL, she and her cat Posie are excited to be here. She attended the University of Central Florida and graduated in December 2020 with a Bachelor’s in broadcast journalism and a minor in political science.

During her time at UCF (Go Knights!), Taylor devoted her time to various roles within student media including executive producer, reporter, anchor, and video editor, working both remotely and in-person during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also previously interned at WOFL-FOX 35 Orlando. Taylor says her favorite part about being a journalist is the chance to dive into different cultures and shine a light on stories that otherwise may be left in the dark.

When she’s not out getting the scoop, you can spot Taylor in the gym, being a magician in the kitchen, or out and about perusing the local scene – specifically coffee shops, concerts, ball games, and sometimes, karaoke.

To contact Taylor, send an email to taylor.toole@katctv.com.