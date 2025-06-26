Keeping up with the heat: Maintaining your HVAC System

As summer temperatures continue to climb across Acadiana, residents are doing everything they can to stay cool — but for some, even air conditioning isn’t enough to beat the oppressive heat.

“Brutal,” said Harry Bernard, with June's Lawn Care, when asked to describe the weather.

Maintaining your HVAC System

With sweltering heat and humidity lingering across the region, HVAC systems are working overtime — and in some cases, failing under the pressure.

“The heat and the humidity in Louisiana — people talk about it all over the country,” Michael Neustrom, a Lafayette resident since 2005, said.

That’s why local HVAC experts are urging homeowners to take proactive steps before problems arise.

Allison Simar, going on 37 years with Barry’s Air Conditioning in Lafayette, says keeping your system in working order starts with how you use it.

“It’s a good idea not to totally turn it off when you’re not home,” Simar said. “Especially when you’re on vacation — keep it at a moderate temperature. Even if you put it all the way up to 80, at least that air is circulating and you keep that system running. In temperatures like this, you can only expect a 25-degree difference. So, if it’s 100 degrees outside and you’re getting 75 inside, that’s a good norm.”

Repair costs can typically range anywhere from $150 to $4,000 depending on the issue, request, and service provider.

Simar recommends a few easy adjustments to help your system run more efficiently:



Keep blinds closed during peak sun hours.

Avoid using ovens during the day.

Change air filters regularly.

Keep pets, branches and grass clippings away from outdoor units.

Never place tents or covers over external units.

Schedule routine maintenance with a licensed technician.

“Keep that unit maintained, and that will give you a lot of life out of it — and maybe a little bit less heat,” she added.

Another tip you may find surprising: Don’t close your ceiling vents in an effort to redirect airflow. Experts warn this can cause condensation, leading to mildew, mold, and expensive repairs.