In Your Parish Headlines: June 24, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

SAINT LANDRY PARISH

The Saint Landry Parish School Board is scheduled to meet today at the Supplementary Resource Center in Opelousas. Among the key items on the agenda are the approval of school resource officers for Beau Chêne High, North Central High, and Northwest High schools.

Also up for discussion is approval of teacher residency pay for the 2025–2026 school year, including a proposed one-time stipend of $1,500 for participating educators.

Doors to the public meeting will open at 4:30 p.m.

The Louisiana State Animal Response Team is hosting a tabletop exercise today at the Opelousas Civic Center as part of hurricane preparedness efforts and to commemorate 20 years of animal emergency response since Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

The daylong event, running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will simulate disaster scenarios to strengthen coordination among local, state, and national agencies in addressing animal-related issues during emergencies. The exercise is designed to improve multi-agency collaboration across all levels of government.

ACADIA PARISH

Tuesday marks Rice Field Day at the LSU AgCenter’s H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station in Crowley. The annual event provides area residents and industry professionals an opportunity to tour research plots and gain insight into ongoing work in variety breeding, pest management, and agronomic practices.

Field tours are scheduled from 7 to 8:30 a.m., followed by an indoor program beginning at 10:30 a.m.