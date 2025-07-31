Smarter shopping, safer spending: Tips and tricks for last-minute back-to-school buys

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — As Acadiana families wrap up their back-to-school shopping, some are encountering problems — from higher prices and denied returns to online scams.

A recent WalletHub study found that 53% of parents nationwide plan to spend more this year on back-to-school supplies than they did in 2024. Nearly three in four believe schools ask for too many supplies in general.

Smarter shopping, safer spending for back-to-school

Kathryn Mobley, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Acadiana, said online scams are among the biggest risks.

“You just have to be mindful of how you shop, because once you put in your payment information — if it’s not secure, if it’s not a legitimate site — then your payment information can be taken, your personal identity, all of the above,” Mobley said.

Storyblocks

Mobley also warned against relying on platforms like Facebook Marketplace for electronics.

“It’s like the Wild West,” she said. “They can send you a sidenote, send you a fake website — you just have to be a lot more cautious about that.”

Still, Facebook Marketplace remains a popular way to find gently used products — including back-to-school electronics — at lower prices. If you choose that route, experts recommend the following tips:



Check the seller's profile: Look at when the profile was created, the number of friends they have, and any ratings or reviews from past buyers.

Use reverse image search: If the photos seem too good to be true, search them online to check if they appear elsewhere.

Never pay in advance: Wait until you have the item in hand and confirm its condition before sending payment.

Use secure payment methods: Avoid gift cards, wire transfers or other untraceable forms of payment.

Plan ahead for pickup: Meet in a public, well-lit location. Let someone know where you're going.

Report suspicious activity: Save screenshots and report scams to Facebook or law enforcement if necessary.

The BBB and the Federal Trade Commission recommend checking return policies before buying, saving receipts or confirmation emails, and using a credit card for online purchases, which typically offer stronger fraud protection.