In Your Parish Headlines: July 1, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

SAINT LANDRY PARISH

Residents in Lawtell are advised to prepare for temporary water service disruptions today as hydrant flushing is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. in designated areas.

The maintenance is expected to last approximately four hours.

During this time, residents may notice a drop in water pressure. Officials also warn of potential discoloration in the water. If this occurs, they recommend running cold water for several minutes until it clears.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Second Harvest Food Bank’s Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market is making a stop in Lafayette Parish today, offering healthy food options and more.

The market will be set up in the Saint Anthony Church parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon. In addition to affordable grocery items, attendees will find nutrition advice, recipes, and educational materials.

Payments can be made using SNAP benefits, cash, credit, or debit.

SAINT MARTIN PARISH

Women in Saint Martin Parish will have increased access to critical breast health services today thanks to the Woman’s Hospital Mobile Mammography Coach.

The mobile unit, equipped with advanced 3D mammogram technology, will be stationed at the Saint Martin Community Health Center.

A physician’s order is required for service, and officials encourage residents to make appointments in advance to ensure timely care by calling (337) 342-2566.