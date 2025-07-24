Free Haircuts, Big Confidence: Lafayette Barbershop Gives Back for Back-to-School Season

NORTH LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — As the new school year approaches, many local families are preparing their kids for that important first day — and that means fresh looks, new school supplies, and a boost of confidence. But for some, the cost of back-to-school prep can be a real burden. That’s where community-minded businesses like Noel’s Barber Lounge on East Pinhook are stepping in to help.

Lafayette Barbershop Gives Back for Back-to-School Season

Owner and barber Royce Noel and his team are offering free haircuts to students — part of a growing trend among local barbershops supporting families during tough economic times.

“When it’s my time to hang up the clippers, I just want to be remembered for something,” said Noel. “Giving back to the community that keeps these doors open.”

KATC News Owner and lead barber at Noel's Barber Lounge, Royce Noel, cuts the hair of his son, Kairo, 6.

And confidence is exactly what these free services are meant to inspire. “You might be feeling down or whatever, but something as simple as a haircut — it can change a kid’s whole demeanor,” Noel said.

Back-to-school season often brings added pressure to look and feel your best. Studies even show that better grooming practices are linked to improved academic performance. But with rising costs, getting that perfect first-day look can be out of reach for many.

“Every little bit helps,” Noel said. “Whether it’s a haircut or just a conversation. Times are hard right now, and as a member of this community — a barber for almost three decades — you feel that, it tugs at you.”

The initiative goes beyond the chair. On August 10th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Noel’s Barber Lounge will host a full back-to-school event featuring not just free haircuts, but also free school supplies, food for the family, and even fun activities like bounce houses. All are welcome, but haircuts, styles, and school supplies will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

For many kids, it’s not just a haircut — it’s a moment that makes them feel seen and ready to take on the school year with pride. Kids like 7-year-old Legend, who shared his excitement for a fresh cut.

"It makes you feel good about yourself," he said.

KATC News 7-year-old Legend shares his excitement with his barber as he gets his hair cut ahead of going back to school.

