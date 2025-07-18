LIST: 2025 Back to school events and supply drives around Acadiana

It won't be long now, just a matter of weeks, before kids will be headed back to school in Acadiana.

To check your parish school calendar, click here.

We've pulled together a list of back to school events, school supply drives and school supply giveaways here, arranged by parish. We will keep updating this list as we receive information about events.

If you don't see your event here, but you'd like it included, please send the details to news@katctv.com

Here's the list:

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Good Fight Foundation plans its Fifth Annual Back to School supply drive on August 5 from 10 a.m. until noon - or while supplies last.

There will be a drive-through at Service Chevrolet Cadillac, 1212 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. It's a first-come, first-serve event. Maximum three backpacks per vehicle. You can also get a slice of pizza on your way out!

Here's the flyer:

A free back-to-school event is set for August 10 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Noel's Barber Lounge , 2304 Pinhook Road. There will be free haircuts, free school supplies and lots of activities for kids.

Here's the flyer:

On July 19, there will be a Back to School Bash at the Harambee Center, 211 E. Willow Street, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. It's open to students from pre-K to college.

Here's the flyer:

On August 1, there will be a Back to School Resource Fair hosted by the Confidence Campaign from 10 a.m. until noon at the InspireHER Center, 1424 St. John Street.

Presented by Humana Healthy Horizons and hosted by The Confidence Campaign, this FREE event will help families get ready to conquer the school year with:

School supplies & backpacks

Health & wellness resources

Community services & support

Info from local partners

Lots of food and activities.

Here's the flyer:

On August 2, the PHYRE Annual Back to School Bash is planned from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Lafayette High School band field.

The free event will include music, games, food, prizes, giveaways and free school supplies for kids Pre-K through 12th grade.

Here's the flyer:

On Saturday, Aug. 2, the marshal’s office will host its fifth annual Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway at Destiny of Faith Church. The event begins at 8 a.m. and will run while supplies last. Students who are present in the vehicle will receive clear backpacks filled with school supplies—a gesture aimed at easing the financial burden on families and supporting classroom readiness from day one. No registration is required. Families are encouraged to arrive early.

Here's a video about the event:

LAF CITY MARSHALL 5TH ANNUAL BACKPACK GIVEAWAY

And here's the flyer:

SOCKS & Francis-Benoit American Legion Post 504 is having a Back-to-School Drive on August 4 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the former Northgate Mall, now called Hub City Plaza, 1800 N.E. Evangeline Thruway.

There will be free boys' haircuts and girls' simple hairstyles, and free school supplies provided.