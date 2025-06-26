In Your Parish Headlines: June 26, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, June 26, 2025.

VERMILION PARISH

The Second Harvest Food Bank’s “Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market" will be parked at the Kaplan Library today, offering residents access to healthy food options at affordable prices.

The market will operate from 10 a.m. until noon, but organizers are urging neighbors not to be late, as time frames are limited. The mobile initiative is part of an ongoing effort to increase access to nutritious foods in underserved areas across South Louisiana.

IBERIA PARISH

A new self-service kayak kiosk is launching today along the Bayou Teche, thanks to Wanderlust Rentals.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the kiosk’s location, which marks the fifth Wanderlust Rentals site across Acadiana. The project was made possible through a partnership with the City of New Iberia and The TECHE Project, aimed at promoting eco-tourism and recreation along the waterway.

ACADIA PARISH

The City of Crowley is inviting families of active duty service members to submit applications for a banner tribute to be displayed downtown along Parkerson Avenue.

The city plans to honor those currently serving by showcasing personalized pole banners. The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 15.