Back-to-school shopping in Acadiana: Tips for families

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — As back-to-school shopping ramps up, families in Acadiana are looking for ways to save. But proposed tariffs on imported clothing and shoes—aimed at supporting domestic manufacturing—could drive up prices, potentially straining household budgets.

Back-to-school shopping tips for families

Urgency to shop early

Tyra Alexander, a parent in Lafayette Parish, said she has already started.

“I gotta get it done early,” Alexander said. “I have to beat the crowd.”

With about five weeks until many local schools reopen, families are feeling pressure to shop sooner rather than later.

Possible price increases

Janice LeBlanc, owner of the local store Uniformity, said supply chains have improved since the pandemic, but new tariffs—if enacted—could still result in higher prices.

“Many clothing items come from overseas, which could result in price increases,” she said. “Things are a little pricier this year.”

LeBlanc said she sources fabrics from China, Pakistan, Egypt and India, with much of the manufacturing done in South and Central America.

Budgeting for uniforms

Analysts estimate that basic school uniforms can cost families up to $200 per student, while custom options with embroidery or tailoring may reach $500. These costs can pose challenges for households managing other back-to-school expenses.

To help visualize the cost range, here’s a breakdown of typical school uniform pricing nationwide:



Uniform type Typical price range Standard uniforms $25–$200 School-specific uniforms* $100–$500

*Includes custom embroidery and tailoring

Source: Uniform Market (uniformmarket.com/statistics)

Local shopping options

For families trying to stick to a budget, LeBlanc said local stores like hers may offer flexible options.

“At a local store, you might have the option of layaway, unlike some big-box retailers,” she said. “If new items are out of reach, consider our resale section,” she added, “or that of another store. We can also show you more affordable brands.”

Smart spending strategies

Retail experts say major chains such as Amazon, Walmart and Target often feature seasonal sales and online promotions during the back-to-school period. Events like Amazon’s Prime Day or in-store deals at big-box retailers may offer savings for families shopping on a timeline.

Alexander said she is keeping a close eye on costs.

“I kind of told myself when coming here that I would limit how many pairs I’m going to buy right now,” she said. “If we need more later, hopefully, things will be better financially with the economy.”

Looking ahead

While the economic outlook remains uncertain, consumer advocates say early planning and budgeting can help families better manage expenses.

“Shopping early gives families time to compare prices and spread out purchases,” said Stephen Barnes, a local economics professor with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “It can make a real difference.”