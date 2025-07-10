EXCLUSIVE: Dustin Poirier talks preparing for UFC 318 in New Orleans

The lights will shine a little brighter on July 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans when Lafayette native Dustin Poirier steps into the Octagon for one final time.

The fan favorite and former interim lightweight champion will headline UFC 318 in a long-awaited rematch with Max Holloway for the coveted BMF title—a fitting sendoff for one of Louisiana’s most beloved fighters.

Poirier previously defeated Holloway in 2019 by unanimous decision, but this version of Holloway, he says, is different.

"I think we're both different.," Poirier said. "We've learned a lot, had some huge fights between us, and fought some great opponents since our last fight. We're not the same people."

The fight is expected to be emotional—not only because of the stakes, but because of the setting. Poirier says competing in Louisiana for his final bout brings his journey full circle.

“I'm proud of it," Poirier said. "Being the reason that they come back, it's huge for me and the people of Louisiana.”

Despite the gravity of the moment, Poirier is focused. He’s adjusted his training physically and mentally to ensure he exits the sport on his own terms.

“I started my diet a few weeks before I came out to training camp,” Poirier said. "I've been in south Florida for eight weeks now. I've been just trying to get ahead of everything and try to make the last one the best one."

His Lafayette roots remain central to his story. From founding The Good Fight Foundation to mentoring young athletes, Poirier hopes his legacy inspires the next generation of Louisiana fighters.

As retirement nears, Poirier says he’s considering life beyond the cage— community work or staying involved in the sport in some way. But first, he’s focused on writing the final chapter.

UFC 318 will be held Saturday, July 19, in New Orleans, with the Poirier vs. Holloway bout expected to headline the main card.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel