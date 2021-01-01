Jamarcus Fitzpatrick

Jamarcus “Fitz” Fitzpatrick is a native of Shreveport, La and earned a Convergence Media degree from Louisiana College in May 2019. He joined the KATC team as the Weekend Sports Anchor in August 2021.

Before he came to Acadiana’s Newschannel, he was the Sports Director at KALB in Alexandria, LA. In his time there, he had the chance to cover LSU's run to winning a National Championship, high school state title games, the Bayou Classic, a Saints’ playoff game and numerous prep sporting events. He also led the sports team to win ‘Best Sports Show’ for the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

In his free time, he enjoys working out, cooking, watching TV, and spending time with family.

Fitz is excited to get the chance to cover some of Louisiana’s great sports teams and try the best food in ‘The Boot’. You can follow Fitz on his Facebook and Twitter pages!”