St. Thomas More quarterback Cole Bergeron has made his college choice. The three-star prospect announced he is committing to Virginia Tech on Thursday.

St. Thomas More QB Cole Bergeron commits to Virginia Tech

Bergeron emerged in 2024 as the Cougars’ starting quarterback, leading an offense that averaged 30 points per game and reached the Division I Select quartefinals. His breakout season drew offers from the likes of Colorado, UCLA, and Virginia Tech.

“It was a great experience, and I really loved what they did and how everything worked over there,” Bergeron said of his visit to Blacksburg in June.

The trip included workouts for the Hokies’ staff and dinners with coaches. Bergeron said the personal attention made the decision clear.

“They told me that I was their guy and that they were going to do everything to get me,” Bergeron said. “They stayed true to that and showed me as a priority. I took that as a special way to make me go where I’m wanted.”

Bergeron said he felt an immediate connection with the Hokies’ staff during his visit.

“Things clicked,” he said. “We had a great time. I knew they were great people from the start. Spending a few days with them helped show me what kind of great people are over there. That’s how I grew close to them and came to the decision.”

The senior said he made the call early so he could focus entirely on his final high school season, which begins Sept. 5 against Carencro.

