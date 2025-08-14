Louisiana banking on speed to drive offense in 2025

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns believe they’ll be one of the fastest teams in college football this season — and they plan to use that to their advantage.

Louisiana returns a loaded group of speedy playmakers, especially in the wide receiver room. That includes former All-American sprinter Rahji Dennis and hometown product Russell Babineaux, among others. Offensive coordinator Tim Leger says the difference this year is that speed is everywhere on the field.

“Now, like you just line up and it doesn’t matter, because there’s speed across the board,” Leger said. “I think that’s the encouraging part.”

According to Leger, this is the fastest Louisiana team he has seen since 2018, with multiple players reaching top speeds of 21 and 22 miles per hour in workouts.

He credited the development to the work of strength and conditioning coach Connor Neighbors and his staff.

Junior receiver Jaydon Johnson echoed that confidence.

“We are a fast unit,” Johnson said. “We’re physical too. I feel like with our speed and our physicality, nobody can mess with us.”

Leger also called this the deepest receiver group he’s had during his tenure, noting that unselfishness makes it easier to spread the ball around.

Louisiana opens the season Aug. 30 against Rice at Cajun Field.

