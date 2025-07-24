How UL coach Quannas White is building community through camps

LAFAYETTE — New Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball head coach Quannas White is wasting no time making his presence felt—both on the court and in the community.

As he prepares for his first season at the helm, White is launching two basketball camps this August to connect with the people of Acadiana and create a foundation that extends beyond wins and losses.

Quannas White has high expectations for Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball

"Every time we do something in the community, it's just an opportunity to get different people to get—to know us," White said.

The first of the two events is an Elite Camp on August 23, open to players in grades 9 through 12. The camp is designed to give young athletes a chance to showcase their talent in front of the Louisiana coaching staff.

Quannas White introduced as Louisiana men's basketball head coach

“We are going to do a great job of evaluating every player that comes to the elite camp,” White said. “It gives those kids another opportunity to be seen.”

The following day, on August 24, White will host a Father/Son Camp for children in grades 1 through 8 and their dads. The event aims to strengthen family bonds and foster connections between the team and local fans.

"That time you're spending with your son… it gives all the kids the opportunity to get to know our players," White said. “When they come to the game they can say, ‘Hey, I spent some time at the camp with Jeremiah Evans.’ It gives those guys an opportunity to be known on a different level.”

Quannas White Named 15th Louisiana Men’s Basketball Coach

Both camps will be held in Lafayette.

To register, visit quannaswhitebasketball.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel