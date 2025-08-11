Ju’Juan Johnson shifts to RB to restore LSU backfield depth

BATON ROUGE — LSU sophomore Ju’Juan Johnson is preparing to take on a new role in 2025.

The former Lafayette Christian Academy star — Louisiana’s all-time leader in total yards and touchdowns — has played defensive back, wide receiver and even quarterback. Now, with running back JT Lindsey suspended from team activities following his arrest, Johnson’s number is being called to contribute out of the backfield.

“He’s given everything we’ve asked of him and probably more,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said. “He’s a special kid. He’ll do anything.”

Johnson appeared in all 13 games as a freshman in 2024, scoring his first collegiate touchdown against Nicholls. The Tigers opted not to redshirt him last season, which raises questions about how his playing time will be managed this fall.

“I want to make sure that his time is valuable and impactful,” Kelly said. “Whatever happens with Ju’Juan, he’s going to play four games. The question will be if he plays five. That will be dictated as he performs and as the offense works around him. We love him and what he’s doing for our program.”

Johnson joins a running back room featuring Caden Durham, Kaleb Jackson and true freshman Harlem Berry, giving LSU additional depth as the Tigers prepare for the upcoming season.

