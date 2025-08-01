Ragin’ Cajuns report for fall camp as QB battle headlines preseason

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns officially reported for fall camp Friday, signaling the start of their 2025 football season — and the beginning of a crucial month-long evaluation period for head coach Michael Desormeaux and his staff.

Coming off a season filled with "unfinished business," Desormeaux emphasized that camp is where a team’s identity is forged.

“I think fall camp is incredibly important,” Desormeaux said. “This is where you find out who you can trust. These guys are constantly challenged — they’re expected to take coaching, make corrections, and adjust in a short amount of time.”

Louisiana preaches 'unfinished business' during SBC Media Day

Senior defensive lineman Jordan Lawson said the shift from offseason conditioning to full-contact practices brings welcome change.

“You've just been working out, doing OTAs and walkthroughs back-to-back,” Lawson said. “It’s always good to finally get that change of pace. You finally get to put pads on.”

Lawson named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

The most pressing storyline this August is the three-way quarterback competition. With no clear-cut starter returning, the battle between junior Walker Howard, redshirt sophomore Lunch Winfield, and redshirt freshman Daniel Beale will be closely watched throughout camp.

All three are still developing in-game experience, making this competition as much about individual growth as it is about identifying a Week 1 starter.

“They’ve helped me out so much just learning the system,” said Howard, a Lafayette native who transferred to UL. “Lunch and Beale have been great teaching me the scheme. I’m excited to compete — it’s going to make all of us better.”

Ragin' Cajuns QB Walker Howard soaks in Manning Passing Academy

Winfield, who spent much of last season sidelined by injury, said that time gave him a valuable learning opportunity.

“Being hurt last year helped me a lot,” Winfield said. “I got to sit back and watch Ben (Wooldridge) and Chandler (Fields). It slowed the game down for me. Now, coming into the spring, I’ve been more confident in my decision-making. I’m just focused on being a playmaker.”

With depth being built across the roster and key position battles underway, Louisiana will spend the next four weeks preparing for its season opener.

The Cajuns kick off the 2025 campaign at home against Rice on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.

