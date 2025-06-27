Ragin' Cajuns QB Walker Howard soaks in Manning Passing Academy

THIBODAUX — Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Walker Howard returned to familiar ground this week, serving as a camp counselor at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux.

The former LSU, Ole Miss, and St. Thomas More signal-caller joined dozens of college quarterbacks from around the country to mentor young athletes and work alongside football royalty.

Howard shared his thoughts on two familiar faces at the camp: LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Texas quarterback Arch Manning. The trio has shared plenty of moments through Louisiana football circles and SEC ties.

🎯 @Walker_Howard4 is putting the #cULture on display as a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy this weekend#GeauxCajuns pic.twitter.com/bkCzcc8obO — Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns® Football (@RaginCajunsFB) June 27, 2025

With his first season at UL approaching, Howard expressed confidence in the Ragin’ Cajuns' direction under head coach Michael Desormeaux.

The Manning Passing Academy continues through the weekend at Nicholls State University.

