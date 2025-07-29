Lawson named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

DALLAS – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns defensive lineman Jordan Lawson was one of 60 players named to the 2025 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, the organization and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced on Tuesday.

The list contains players from 41 different schools in eight Division I FBS conferences plus Independents.

Lawson, a returning All-Sun Belt performer and preseason first-team pick, started all 14 games in 2024 and emerged as a dominant force on the Ragin’ Cajuns’ defensive front.

He totaled 44 tackles, including 10.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks, while adding five quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, an interception, and a pair of pass breakups. Lawson added 2.5 sacks against Arkansas State and had an interception against in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl.

The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce four finalists for the 2025 Bronko Nagurski Trophy in mid-to-late November, and the winner will be revealed at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet on Dec. 8 in Charlotte, N.C.

Louisiana, which posted its fourth 10-win season in the past six years, will officially report for fall camp on Friday with its first practice set for August 2. The Ragin’ Cajuns will open the newly refurbished Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium on August 30 when it entertains American Conference member Rice.