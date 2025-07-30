Dominick McKinley drawing praise as LSU opens fall camp

BATON ROUGE — LSU football kicked off fall camp Tuesday, and one local standout is already drawing attention on day one.

Dominick McKinley, a defensive tackle and Acadiana High alum, enters his sophomore season after a promising freshman campaign in 2024. The 6-foot-6, 308-pound lineman totaled three sacks last season — two of them coming in a breakout performance against Oklahoma.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly praised McKinley’s offseason development, specifically pointing to his work in the weight room.

“He max squatted 650 pounds — we ran out of weights,” Kelly said. “That just shows how powerful he is. He’s so grounded and wants to improve every single day.”

Kelly added that McKinley’s physical tools and dedication make him a key part of the Tigers’ defensive line heading into the 2025 season.

“He’s still learning, but Coach (Kyle) Williams has him by his hip every day,” Kelly said. “He’s enjoyable to coach, and he’s going to play a major role in what we do.”

McKinley and the Tigers continue preseason practice ahead of their season opener against Clemson on Aug. 30.

