Ragin’ Cajuns continue ‘August Takeover’ with Super 1 stop

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns fans had a chance to connect with head football coach Michael Desormeaux on Tuesday during the team’s “August Takeover” tour stop at Super 1 Foods on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

The event, the second of four stops on the promotional tour, featured Desormeaux, the Cajuns spirit squads, and opportunities for fans to take photos and get autographed posters. For Desormeaux, a New Iberia native, the visits are about more than just football.

“The Acadiana area is such a relational-based area,” Desormeaux said. “The more we can get out and be a part of the community to be visible, it’s a good thing. There’s a lot of excitement about the season coming up. We want to show people that we’re just as excited as they are.”

The “August Takeover” tour continues Aug. 20 with stops at Shane’s Quesadilla Burgers on West Congress Street and Aug. 25 at Jet Coffee on Johnston Street, ahead of the Cajuns’ season opener against Rice on Aug. 30.

