Acadiana alum Cardell Thibodeaux Jr. drafted by San Diego Padres

For Cardell Thibodeaux Jr., hearing his name called during the MLB Draft was the realization of a lifelong dream.

“It’s a dream come true,” Thibodeaux said. “We’ve been working for this all our lives. It was a dream come true to be able to enjoy that moment with my family.”

The Acadiana High School graduate was selected by the San Diego Padres earlier this week, fulfilling a goal he’s chased since childhood.

“My agent told me, ‘pay attention to what’s next.’ As I look up, I hear my name called,” Thibodeaux recalled. “That was an exciting time.”

Thibodeaux’s path to the pros wasn’t always smooth. He began his college career at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, spending two seasons there before transferring to Southern University.

“My pops always said, ‘everyday ain’t Christmas,’” he said. “You’re going to go through things and face trials. At the end of the day, you have to keep going. We can’t quit or give up.”

Once he arrived in Baton Rouge, everything changed. Thibodeaux put together a monster season with the Jaguars, finishing first in the nation in slugging percentage (.828), second in batting average (.435), and second in on-base percentage (.541).

His performance earned him SWAC Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year honors, as well as recognition as a National College Baseball Writers Association All-American.

Now, the Padres are banking on his production and potential.

“What type of player are the Padres getting?” he was asked. “Top-of-the-line athlete,” Thibodeaux said. “I would say I’m that way as an athlete and a person. I think I can help this organization outside of just being on the diamond.”

As he prepares for the next chapter of his baseball journey, Thibodeaux knows what his story represents.

“It’s a blessing,” he said. “We have athletes that dream of doing what I’m doing. I’m truly a blessing and I’m very grateful for it.”

From Acadiana High to the big leagues, Cardell Thibodeaux Jr. is proof that if you swing at your dreams — you just might hit a home run.

