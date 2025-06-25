In Your Parish Headlines: June 25, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

IBERIA PARISH

The Mosquito Control District in Iberia Parish is scheduled to conduct aerial spraying operations tonight, with flights beginning around sunset and lasting approximately one hour.

Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to remain indoors during the operation, particularly at dusk and dawn when mosquito activity is highest. Those who must be outside are advised to wear insect repellent and light-colored clothing that covers exposed skin.

Officials note that a low-flying aircraft will be visible in the area during the spraying. Residents are urged not to follow or attempt to approach the aircraft for safety reasons.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

The St. Martin Parish Fire District will celebrate the achievements of its firefighter recruits tonight with a formal graduation ceremony.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Cade Community Center.

During the ceremony, fire officials will highlight the rigorous six-month training course completed by the recruits. Graduates will be awarded certificates and formally welcomed into their new roles as first responders.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is teeing off its annual Youth Golf Tournament today at Hebert Municipal Golf Course.

Children ages 6 to 11 will compete throughout the day, beginning at 7 a.m.

On Thursday, players ages 12 to 17 will take to the course for their round of competition.